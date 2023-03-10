US President Joe Biden has included $6 billion in support for Ukraine in the country’s draft budget for 2024. This is reported USA Today on Thursday, March 9th.

Direct assistance to Ukraine will amount to approximately $1 billion and includes $753 million in assistance in the areas of cybersecurity, disinformation and emerging needs.

“The budget continues to support Ukraine, the enduring alliance of the United States with NATO nations and other European partner nations, by prioritizing funding to enhance the capabilities and readiness of US military forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of ongoing Russian aggression,” the statement reads. documentreleased on Thursday by the White House.

Earlier in the day State Department published a draft budget, which provides for the allocation of more than $ 70 billion for foreign policy activities. The budget, the document says, provides targeted investments in the American people that will contribute to greater prosperity and economic growth for decades to come.

“Aid to Ukraine includes $1.7 billion, which will lay the foundation for reform and recovery, as well as help other partners affected by the conflict to stabilize their economies and begin recovery,” the document says.

In addition, the draft budget provides for the allocation of $10.5 billion for humanitarian assistance around the world, of which $469 million is addressed to Ukraine.

The draft US budget for defense in fiscal year 2024 assumes spending 3.2% more than in 2023. In total, $842 billion was requested.

On March 6, it became known about the intention of the European Commission to allocate €1 billion for the joint purchase of weapons and ammunition for Kyiv as part of an emergency support package.

On February 13, Deputy Director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation Nikita Danyuk, told Izvestia that the US Congress could adopt a record defense budget in 2024, despite antipathy towards President Joe Biden.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine and the training of the Ukrainian military in the West, noting that this leads to an escalation of the conflict and makes NATO countries a member of it.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.