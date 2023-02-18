Biden may appeal to Putin and the people of the Russian Federation in his speech in Poland – DOS

February 19, 2023, 00:39 – BLiTZ – News

The leader of the United States, Joseph Biden, as part of a speech to be given on Polish territory, may address Russian President Vladimir Putin and the people of the country. Information about this was shared by the representative of the US government, John Kirby.

He pointed to the fact that this speech will be held as part of the politician’s working trip to Warsaw.

“I would suspect that you will hear a message from him to Mr. Putin and the Russian people,” reads the text of his statement. Information about this is contained on the official portal of the United States Administration.

He did not disclose the topic of a possible message, but earlier state representatives pointed to the fact that Putin is able to end the confrontation in the Ukrainian territories with one word of his own.

