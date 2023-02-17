US President Joe Biden will have to prove that the funds allocated to Ukraine go to military aid, and are not stolen. On February 17, political scientist and military expert Yuri Svetov told Izvestia about this.

Thus, he commented on the information that the United States plans to send auditors to the war zone in Ukraine to monitor the use of multibillion-dollar military aid.

“This is a consequence of those disputes and disagreements that have been in Congress, where the Republicans insist that you need to know where the money is going. <…> Biden will soon run for president, he needs to be told that the money he sent to Ukraine really went to real military assistance, and was not stolen, ”the expert said.

On February 15, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Jeffrey Young said Biden, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, National Security Council chief Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland should resign for war crimes.

Two days later, Nikita Danyuk, deputy director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, noted that with the approach of the US presidential election, criticism of the current head of the White House would be heard more and more often.

In the fall of 2022, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States had provided military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $20 billion. He also stressed that the States would continue to help Ukraine “as much as needed.”

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that NATO, continuing to supply weapons to the territory of Ukraine, was approaching a clash with Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support to Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Its beginning was announced on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.