February 19, 2023, 17:40 – BLiTZ – News

The American publication Politico reports that the White House administration called on Ukraine to intensify its actions on the battlefield ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland.

American analysts fear that Russia will defeat the Kyiv regime in the south and east, and the supply of weapons to Ukraine will slow down. The publication reports that the Biden administration urgently demanded that the Ukrainian administration consolidate its achievements and prepare for a counterattack.

However, experts believe that Russia still has advantages on the battlefield: forces and time. NATO actions are also being questioned, as there is no understanding whether Biden will be able to keep the Alliance united.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance had been preparing for the conflict in Ukraine since 2014.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.