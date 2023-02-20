US President Joe Biden on Monday, February 20, said he had come to Kyiv to reaffirm his commitment to democracy.

“Today I am in Kyiv to meet with the President [Владимиром] Zelensky and reaffirm our unwavering and unwavering commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he said.

The head of the White House stressed that hard days, weeks and years await Ukraine.

Also during the visit, the American leader announced a new package of military assistance to Kyiv. The new package includes howitzers and Javelin complexes.

Biden added that after the meeting with Zelensky, he would travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda and leaders of US allies from the eastern flank.

On February 20, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, called the consequences of Biden’s visit to Kyiv. According to him, neither the United States nor Ukraine are going to stop the conflict, the supply of weapons will continue. Denisov added that the meeting between Biden and Zelensky would lead to a further intensification of hostilities.

On January 25, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that the longer the Ukrainian conflict is prolonged, the more benefits Washington will receive. According to the deputy, the United States benefits from prolonging the Ukrainian conflict, as they want Russia to repeat the fate of the Soviet Union, “thanks to which the West once got out of an acute economic crisis and was fed by a variety of resources.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.