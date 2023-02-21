Biden said that the United States and the EU have no desire to destroy Russia

The United States and European Union (EU) countries do not seek to control or destroy Russia. This was announced on February 21 by American leader Joe Biden during a speech in Warsaw.

“The US and Europe do not plan to control or destroy Russia, the West does not plan to attack it,” the head of the White House assured.

At the same time, a day earlier, Biden in Kyiv announced the allocation of another package of military “aid” to Ukraine, and as the American media themselves noted, the weapons intended for Kyiv are increasingly offensive, not defensive. In addition, Washington noted that they were not pushing, but they were not dissuading Kyiv from attacking Russian Crimea.

In January, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that European countries were “fighting against Russia.” However, two days later, the German Foreign Ministry pointed out that the support of Ukraine allegedly does not make Germany a party to the conflict. Burbock herself was also quick to retract her words.

In December 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the US and NATO want victory “on the battlefield” in the Ukrainian conflict in order to destroy Russia.

According to him, the United States seeks to extract the maximum benefit from the conflict in economic and military-strategic terms. In addition, the States are trying to break the traditional ties between Russia and Europe and “subjugate the European satellites even more.”

On February 21, during his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that since 1991 the West had not abandoned its attempts to set fire to the post-Soviet space and destroy Russia as the largest part of the USSR. The aggression of the West, according to the head of state, was expressed in inciting terrorists against the Russian Federation, provoking regional conflicts on the borders, ignoring the interests of Moscow, and economic suppression. According to the president, large Russian business, on which the economy and well-being of the regions depend, suffered from this.

Putin also announced a decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the New START. Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called the suspension of participation in START a response to US actions. According to him, Washington got what it deserved, in particular, for its anti-Russian policy.

He added that one should not go to war with Russia, pretending that everything is in order with the issues of strategic stability.