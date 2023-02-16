HomeNewsBiden said there was...

Biden said there was no connection between the downed balloons in the United States and intelligence

The unidentified aerial objects shot down over the territory of the United States were not related to China’s intelligence programs. The main version at the moment is that the devices were balloons of private companies or research centers. This statement was made on February 16 by US President Joe Biden.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects are, but nothing, nothing now indicates that they are associated with the Chinese spy balloon program or reconnaissance vehicles of other countries,” the American leader said in a statement. televised address to the nation, which was broadcast on the website of the White House.

Biden said he receives daily intelligence on downed aircraft, but so far there is no evidence of their involvement in the recently downed Chinese balloon.

The President explained that he gave the order to shoot down China’s aircraft, based on the interests of the security of the country’s citizens and US civil aviation. In Washington, they knew the route of the air object and therefore were able to protect critical objects from potential information gathering.

In connection with the incident, Biden instructed to develop a procedure for responding to the detection of unknown airborne objects.

In addition, the US President stressed that Washington is in touch with Beijing amid the balloon incident.

“As I have said since the formation of my administration, we seek competition, not conflict with China. We are not seeking a new cold war,” the American leader assured.

Biden also said that he intends to have a talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.

“However, I do not apologize. And we will compete. And we will manage this competition responsibly so that it does not turn into conflict,” he added.

On February 10, the US military spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot it down, on February 12, the Pentagon spotted an unidentified object over the waters of Lake Huron, after which the military eliminated it.

In addition, another balloon was shot down with the help of Ukrainian military personnel over Canada.

On the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably intelligence apparatus, but it did not pose a danger to the population, and all necessary measures to prevent the leakage of valuable information were promptly taken.

Later, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the US military, on behalf of Joe Biden, shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that fell into American airspace. According to him, the apparatus was used to monitor strategic facilities located on the continental part of the country.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing opposes the attacks and slander of Washington after the “accidental” hit of a Chinese balloon in the United States. According to the representative of the department, the balloon was indeed brought by the wind from the territory of China, but we are talking about a civilian airship, which was used for scientific research and was not supposed to be over the States.

