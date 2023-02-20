Biden says Ukraine’s new military aid package will include HIMARS

US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine will receive a new military aid package, which will be announced on Tuesday, February 21. The American leader announced this during his visit to Kyiv on Monday, the agency reports. Reuters.

“I will announce another delivery of critical weapons, including artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems and air surveillance radars, to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardment,” the statement said. statement heads of the White House.

It is noted that the new assistance package will include HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

The American leader also confirmed that he came to Kyiv specifically to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and express “an unwavering commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

According to American media, Zelensky said that he had discussed the issue of long-range weapons with Biden. The office of the Ukrainian president clarified that Zelensky and Biden in Kyiv, after the presentation of the delegations, talked in private.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported that Biden and Zelensky had met at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv. Some time after that, the President of Ukraine published a photo with Biden on his Telegram channel, signing it with the following message: “Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is a very important manifestation of support for all Ukrainians.”

In January, Biden said that the US administration did not intend to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. On that day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the supply of fighter jets to France by Western countries is possible. At the same time, the French leader emphasized the lack of desire to aggravate the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.