Biden to discuss support for Ukraine with G7 leaders and Zelensky on February 24

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on February 24 with G7 leaders and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced on Thursday, February 23, by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Tomorrow, President Biden will hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss coordinating joint efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable,” a US administration official said at a briefing broadcast on Twitter. account of the White House.

Earlier Thursday, it became known that the G7 countries intend to provide Ukraine with at least $39 billion in financial assistance in 2023. The decision was made in Indian Bangalore during a meeting of the heads of financial departments and central banks of the G7 countries.

Earlier, on February 20, during a visit to Kyiv, Biden announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems. In addition, the US President predicted that hard days, weeks and years await Ukraine.

In early February, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar urged the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.