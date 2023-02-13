February 13, 2023, 06:25 – BLiTZ – News Cui Heng, an expert at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, said that one of the main goals of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland is an attempt to inspire the heads of European states to further confrontation with Russia.

“The main purpose of Biden’s trip to Europe at the moment is to gain momentum for his election next year. In addition, he also wants to suppress pragmatic voices for peace in Europe and put even more pressure on European leaders in order to jointly target Russia with an even tougher hawkish stance, ”the Global Times quoted him as saying.

Earlier it became known that the US White House plans to ask Congress for the next year’s largest defense budget in history. Such information is shared by Politico, citing the words of the Deputy Head of the US Department of Defense for Finance, Michael McCord.

The publication notes that the amount of the budget of the United States Department of Defense last year was a record $858 billion.

McChord expressed confidence that the Ministry of Defense will invest in replenishing ammunition stocks and providing military assistance to the Kyiv regime. According to him, a significant proportion of the costs are included in the project in case of cuts in the final version of the document. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

