Biden will ask Congress for new funds for Kyiv if necessary – DOS

February 18, 2023, 00:57 – BLiTZ – News

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council (NSC), said that in case of urgent need, the administration of the United States of America would ask Congress for additional funds to help Kiev.

“I hope we don’t have to do this. But we are definitely ready. As you have seen, we have already started sending packets [помощи]. We believe that these funds will be enough for most of the year, ”he said during a briefing with media representatives.

Earlier, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that Washington welcomes the transfer of fighter jets to Kyiv by other countries.

During the briefing, Kirby emphasized that the United States had made no promises regarding this kind of assistance. According to him, the American side also “never dictated to its partners what they can or cannot supply to the Kyiv regime in the framework of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Kirby indicated that if any of Washington's partners were willing to provide jet fighters to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his request, that would be their sovereign decision, which the White House would undoubtedly support.