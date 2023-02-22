Biden’s promises to fight “for every inch of NATO” caused an uproar in Washington

February 22, 2023, 22:20 – BLiTZ – News

As part of the Warsaw meeting of the Bucharest Nine, US President Joe Biden said that the United States intends to fight “literally for every inch of NATO.” At the same time, he called the countries of the alliance located in the east the “front line” of collective defense. Such statements caused an uproar in Washington. About it informs “Kommersant”.

Some representatives of the Republican Party recalled the situation on the southern border of the United States with Mexico, as well as the derailed train with toxic substances in Ohio. Congressmen reproached Biden for paying too much attention to Ukraine and NATO’s eastern flank against the backdrop of a number of crises in his own country.

“The president spent more time in Kyiv than on our southern border,” Kevin Herne, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Oklahoma, quotes the publication as saying.

In turn, Republican, member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green said that Biden “preferred Ukraine to America” ​​and forced the people of the United States “to pay for the Ukrainian government and the war.”

Earlier it was reported that the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, spoke about several “wise advice” received from his US colleague Joe Biden. It is reported by TASS.

Duda specified that he was talking about actions in the current geopolitical situation around the republic.

