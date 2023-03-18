Biden’s son was convicted of receiving funds from a company from China

A new scandal broke out in the United States, in the center of which was Hunter Biden, the scandalous son of the US President Joe Biden. According to reports, Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family were convicted of receiving US$1.3 million from a company from China. The USA Today in its report on March 16 refering to the statement of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the House of Representatives of the US Congress revealed this stunning information.

According to the newspaper, Joe Biden’s family members – his son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden, sister-in-law Halle Biden and another unknown representative of the family – received payments from the accounts of State Energy HK Limited, controlled by Rob Walker, a partner in the family of the American president.

Congressmen found that the money was transferred in early March 2017, about two months after Joe Biden left the post of US Vice President.

“It is not clear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money,” Republican committee chairman James Comer was quoted as saying by the publication.

He noted that the committee is concerned about the possible consequences of payments from abroad and will continue to “monitor the money trail” of Biden and his family’s business schemes. At the same time, the committee does not specify how the funds were received and distributed.

The White House, for its part, criticized the statement, saying that the information contained in it is not true.

In early March, it became known that Biden Jr. was suspected of violating federal law. The indictment was drawn up on the basis of his correspondence with Kendra Barkoff, the press secretary of the US President, whom he instructed how to answer questions from the media about his participation in the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. The violation is that Hunter Biden carried out his activities without being registered as a foreign agent, which, under US law, is a serious charge.

Prior to this, on January 3, the British edition of the Daily Mail, citing Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans, stated that the US Department of Justice was hiding at least 400 pages of confidential documents that confirm the connection of Hunter and James Biden with China, Russia and Ukraine.