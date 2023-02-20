Biden’s visit to Kyiv is intended to smooth out the impending surrender of Bakhmut – News

February 20, 2023, 18:52 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden suddenly arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The event was analyzed by MK columnist Viktor Zhdanov.

Upon arrival in Kyiv, Biden met with Zelensky and representatives of the Ukrainian government, where he discussed the situation on the fronts and issues of Western assistance.

Biden promised Ukraine a new $500 million military aid package. During Biden’s visit, an air raid alert was issued, but it is not known for what reason. After the meeting, Biden headed to Warsaw.

According to political analyst Oleksiy Zudin, this visit is more important for Zelensky, as it takes place against the backdrop of the failures of the Ukrainian regime, in particular, the possible withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Bakhmut. However, experts also note that the new types of weapons that Kyiv asked for earlier have not yet been promised.

“The visit took place against the backdrop of a situation where there were signs that Ukrainian militants would surrender Bakhmut (aka Artyomovsk). The negative effect of the possible withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Bakhmut in the near future will be reduced by these meetings and Biden’s personal visit,” Zudin said.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.