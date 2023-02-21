February 21, 2023, 04:35 – BLiTZ – News

US leader Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv demonstrated the US’s lack of a specific goal in the conflict, according to military expert Harry Kazianis. On the pages of 19FortyFive, he shared the conclusion that Washington will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, ruining its treasury and emptying ammunition depots.

The expert said that the White House’s endless supply of weapons to Ukrainian militants only harms the United States, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine, even with the full support of the US Department of Defense, will not be able to achieve impressive results in the combat zone. At the same time, the military potential of the American side will continue to decrease with each new batch of ammunition for Ukraine.

“The problem with Joe Biden is that people will now start asking real questions about US policy on the Ukraine conflict. You don’t need a PhD from Princeton University to ask what our goals are in Ukraine, how we plan to achieve them, and what we are willing to risk to achieve them,” the publicist summed up.

Earlier, Biden’s trip to the Ukrainian capital was commented on by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin. According to him, this visit is demonstrative in nature, its main goal is to show who “is the boss in this house.” Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.