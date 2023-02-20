February 20, 2023, 18:29 – BLiTZ – News

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine leaves the only positive thing – the opportunity to try to find the Ghost of Kyiv, since Biden has a lot of experience dealing with non-existent people. However, everything else boils down to a discussion of the same topic – “war to the last Ukrainian.” MK columnist Dmitry Popov writes about this.

At the Munich Security Conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the essence of the current conflict is that Putin should by no means win. There is a risk of escalation, but the risk of Putin’s victory is incommensurably higher.

Biden’s visit to Kyiv is like a resolution “I approve” in the words of Stoltenberg. The West will go all the way, at least until the new US presidential election in November 2024. If Biden unexpectedly reneges on his promises, such as “freezing” the conflict, his ratings will drop. However, elections are only a time frame in which the western line will remain unchanged. The task of the conflict for the Western countries will remain the same – the destruction of Russia.

But for what? Ultimately, it all comes down to money and power over the world. The US has been seeking the status of the sole voting shareholder in the joint-stock company Zemlya for so long that attempts by other shareholders to assert their rights have become unacceptable. However, history shows that empires fall.

When Putin spoke about historical processes, he had in mind exactly this. Russia and China have declared their right to determine their own destiny and have the right to vote, but Ukraine was simply used as a battering ram. After Biden’s visit, there is no turning back for Ukraine – it was a farewell visit. She will have to die for the interests of the main shareholder

“The reorganization of the world has just begun and China has not yet spoken its word,” the author summed up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.