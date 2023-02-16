Biden’s visit to Poland could be a bad signal for Kyiv – DOS

February 16, 2023, 21:07 – BLiTZ – News American leader Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Poland may send a bad signal to Kyiv and his allies, writes The Spectator.

Observers of the publication recalled that Biden will visit Warsaw from February 20 to 22. Western allies and Ukraine are wondering if the American president will visit Kyiv as part of his European trip, according to British analysts.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, many Western leaders have visited the capital of the Ukrainian state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and EC President Ursula von der Leyen. The visit of the President of the European Commission was the fourth in a row to this country.

“It is surprising that President Biden has not yet visited Ukraine,” a source close to the Republicans in Congress shared with the publication.

According to the observers of The Spectator, if the US president does not go to Kiev this time and only visits Poland, then this will be a bad signal to the Kyiv authorities, NATO and other Western allies.

“This decision cannot be justified even by fears about the safety of the American president,” the article emphasizes.

As the BLiTZ previously reported, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that he would meet with his counterpart from the States, Joe Biden, even if the American leader did not visit Ukraine.

