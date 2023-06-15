Big accident averted in Jharkhand, high speed Scorpio collided with a tree, one child died, 4 people injured

Ketar (Garhwa): On Thursday evening near Bardiha turn of Salga village on Garhwa-Kandi main road, a black classic S11 Scorpio going towards Kandi lost control and collided with a mango tree on the side of the road. The collision was strong. Bhishma Narayan Singh, Rahul Singh, Ajay Singh, Neetu Devi are seriously injured in this accident, while a child died on the spot. After this accident, a crowd of villagers gathered. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot.

4 people injured, while one child died

On asking the people, it was found that the accident vehicle belonged to Bhishma Narayan Singh (father of Suresh Singh), a resident of Daridah village next to Srinagar on the banks of Son river. In this, Rahul Singh, Ajay Singh, Neetu Devi, who were sitting with the driver Bhishma Narayan Singh, were seriously injured, while a small child died on the spot.

major accident averted

People around say that the driver was sleepy, due to which the accident happened. The accident victims were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment. Some villagers said that if the tree was not there, the vehicle would have hit the houses directly, due to which a bigger accident could have happened. It has been only about 15 days since the purchase of the vehicle and this accident happened. At present, the treatment of the injured is going on. Bardiha police station reached the spot and took the car to the police station.

