Big accident in Hajipur ice cream factory, one killed due to ammonia gas tank explosion, more than 35 sick

In an ice cream factory located in Hajipur Industrial Area, a tank exploded after leakage of ammonia gas late on Saturday night, killing a laborer and injuring more than 35 people. After getting the information, DM-SP and other officials reached the spot. After the orders of the SP, the road from Industrial Area, Paswan Chowk to Sadar Hospital was cleared. After this, the sick laborers were taken to the hospital. At the same time, the leak was stopped by running an immediate campaign under the leadership of the SDRF team that reached the spot after the incident.

More than 35 laborers sick

According to the information, laborers were working in Raj Refresh Dairy Factory in Hajipur Industrial Area. During this, leakage of ammonia gas started, after which there was chaos. After some time, the gas tank exploded, due to which a laborer died. The deceased Dinanath Singh (50 years) was a resident of Maner. More than 35 laborers fell ill due to gas leak, who were admitted to the hospital under the leadership of civil surgeon Sadar. 10 laborers have gone to private hospital. However, everyone’s condition is being told out of danger. From Sadar Hospital to private hospitals have been put on alert. Apart from the workers of the ice cream factory, some outside workers have also fallen ill.

Fire brigade team sprinkled water in leak affected areas

DM Yashpal Meena told that the situation is completely under control. There is no need to panic or panic. The district administration is constantly monitoring the situation. If a person is facing any problem like breathing problem, then he can come to Sadar Hospital and get treated. He told that Raj Refresh is a factory for making ice cream with dairy products. Casualty has been reported due to leakage of ammonia gas. The fire brigade vehicle is continuously sprinkling water in the gas leak areas. As a precaution, QRT has been called from Patna.