Big accident in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 people died due to cruiser vehicle accident

A big accident has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. A cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul project has met with an accident in Kishtwar of the state. It is being told that there were 10 people aboard the cruiser. On the other hand, in this matter, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said that he has talked to Kishtwar DC Dr. Devansh Yadav. He told that 7 people have died in the road accident. Whereas, one is seriously injured. The Union Minister informed that the injured are being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda. All possible help will be provided as per the need.

Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about the unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site. 7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided:… pic.twitter.com/qVow1x4F0u

Vehicle fell into ditch: Police who reached the spot after the accident said that the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, due to which most of the people on board lost their lives. The accident took place near the Dangduru power project site at around 8.30 am. At the same time, relief and rescue work is going on after the accident.

One killed, 25 injured in bus overturn It is noteworthy that two days before this, a major accident took place when a bus full of pilgrims overturned in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. All the passengers in the bus were returning after visiting Mata Vaishno Devi temple. At the same time, a woman died in the accident while 24 other people were injured. There were about 30 passengers in the vehicle, including women and children.

