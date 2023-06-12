Big accident in Mumbai amidst storm Biperjoy, four people drowned while bathing at Juhu beach, rescue continues

Big news is coming from Maharashtra. It is reported that 5 people have drowned in the sea at Juhu beach in Mumbai. Although one person has been rescued, but no clue of four people is being found. All are missing. At the same time, the search operation is going on continuously after the incident. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told about the incident that five people who had gone to bathe at Juhu Beach were swept away in the sea. At present, BMC, police, ward staff and ambulance team are involved in the rescue. Significantly, in view of the storm Biparjoy, a warning has been given not to go into the sea.

Maharashtra | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarifies that 5 people drowned in the sea at Juhu Beach. Out of 5 people, 1 was rescued and 4 people are still missing.

Everyone drowned in waterIt is being told that the incident of drowning of five people happened on Monday evening. 5 people who came to visit Juhu beach in Mumbai went to the sea to take a bath, but they started drowning. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the life guard and the local people present there took out one person but 4 people are still missing.