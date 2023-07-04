Big accident in Romi village of Hazaribagh, six people including woman and child died, four injured after Sumo car fell in the well

Padma (Hazaribagh), Sanjay Kumar Yadav: A big accident happened on Tuesday in Romi village located in Padma OP area of ​​Hazaribagh district. Six people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a Tata Sumo fell into a well located near Suryapura Pax on the four-lane road. On the other hand, four people including the head of Suryapura Panchayat were injured. All the injured have been referred to Hazaribagh for better treatment. It was told that he was going back to his village after participating in a satsang from Darbhanga in Bihar. Meanwhile, an accident happened near Romi village.

All the deceased were residents of Mandaikhurd village of Hazaribagh

Apart from driver Suraj Singh Dipugadha, Om Prakash Saav, Parmeshwar Kushwaha, Parmeshwar Kushwaha’s wife and seven-year-old daughter and Gunjan Rana died when the Sumo car fell into the well. All were residents of Mandaikhurd village of Hazaribagh. At the same time, the injured include Sitaram Mehta, head of Suryapura Panchayat, Mukesh Mehta and his mother along with one other.

how did the accident happen

Sitaram Mehta, the head of Suryapura Panchayat, was going back home with his bullet from the block office at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a Tata Sumo car coming from behind hit him near Suryapura Pax, Romi. Due to this collision, the uncontrolled car fell into a well on the roadside breaking the iron mesh. Due to which the whole car got immersed in the water of the well. After a lot of effort, with the help of the local people, six people drowned in the well were pulled out.

With the help of JCB, the car that fell in the well was taken out.

As soon as the information about this accident was received, the officials of the police administration reached the spot. After an hour, with the help of JCB, the car which fell in the well was pulled out. A large number of people including Barhi SDM Poonam Kujur, SDPO Nazir Akhtar, CO Mo Mojahid Ansari, Barhi Inspector Jaglal Munda, Congress Committee District President Shailendra Yadav, BJP leader Sunil Saav were present on the occasion.