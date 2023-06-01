Big action by Jharkhand ACB, arrest three accused taking bribe from Palamu, Khunti and Chaibasa

Ranchi: Today Thursday was a very special day for Jharkhand ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Taking major action, the team of Jamshedpur, Palamu and Ranchi ACB has arrested the accused from three districts red-handed while taking bribe and they are being interrogated. In West Singhbhum, Bada Babu has been arrested for taking Rs 5,000 bribe. In Khunti, the sub-inspector of revenue has been arrested for taking 5,000 bribe, while in Palamu, the principal assistant of the city council has been arrested for taking 10,000 bribe.

Bada Babu arrested for taking 5 thousand bribe in West Singhbhum

Sagar Hessa, a resident of Durula, Jhinkpani, West Singhbhum district, complained to the ACB that the assistant electrical engineer of the Chaibasa (rural) electricity supply sub-division did not have the knowledge of running holler machines and flour mills in rural areas, due to wrong tariff security. 81100 was deposited in the form of money, for the return of which application went to the Electricity Supply Sub-Divisional Chaibasa and contacted the Head Clerk (Bada Babu) Shambhu Kumar. He asked for a bribe of Rs 5,000 to get the money back. They didn’t want to give bribe. In the investigation, the ACB found the matter correct. After this, the team arrested him red-handed while taking bribe. This was the fourth trap of ACB, Jamshedpur in 2023.

Accused Shambhu Kumar

Principal assistant of city council arrested for taking 10 thousand bribe in Palamu

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jharkhand took the second action in Palamu. Palamu ACB team arrested Vishrampur Municipal Council’s Principal Assistant Anil Kumar and Adeshpal Jitendra Bahelia red handed while taking bribe. Accused Anil Kumar had demanded Rs 10,000 from the victim for some work. After this, the victim had given this information to the ACB. After finding the case correct in the investigation, the ACB team took action and arrested the accused Anil Kumar red-handed with Rs 10,000. At present, the ACB team is interrogating the accused.

Principal Assistant Anil Kumar

Revenue sub-inspector arrested for taking 5 thousand bribe in Khunti

Anti-Corruption Bureau Jharkhand took the third action in Khunti. ACB Ranchi team has arrested Arvind Bihari Das, revenue sub-inspector of Khunti tehsil office, taking a bribe of five thousand rupees. For some work, the accused had demanded a bribe of five thousand rupees. After this, the victim gave this information to the ACB. Taking action, the ACB team arrested the accused red handed with Rs 5000 thousand.