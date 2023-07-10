Big action by NIA, Trinamool Congress candidate Manoj Ghosh arrested in explosives case

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari: of West Bengal NIA team on Monday arrested Manoj Ghosh, a stone dealer and Trinamool Congress-backed candidate in the panchayat elections, in connection with a large quantity of explosives found in Bahadurpur area of ​​Nalhati police station area of ​​Birbhum district. After the arrest of Trinamool Congress candidate Manoj, the leaders of the district Trinamool Congress party have got a big shock. It is said that on the basis of secret information last month, on June 28, the NIA team conducted a raid and seized a large number of detonators and gelatin sticks from the house and office of stone trader and Trinamool candidate Manoj Ghosh.

NIA recovered huge quantity of explosives

According to NIA sources, a few days ago, a huge quantity of explosives including gelatin sticks were recovered from Mohammad Bazar police station area. After that investigation, the name of Trinamool Panchayat candidate accused Manoj Ghosh came to the fore in NIA’s clutches. Earlier, NIA had sent notice to Manoj twice. Today again the Panchayat candidate was called for questioning at Nalhati police station. Manoj was arrested for not getting an accurate answer in the inquiry. NIA sources told that the house from where the explosives were recovered was the house of Trinamool Gram Panchayat candidate Manoj Ghosh. On that basis he was arrested.

Mominpur case: NIA announces reward of Rs 1 lakh each on seven absconding accused

Trinamool claims: Conspiracy is happening against Manoj Ghosh

Trinamool claims that NIA is trying to implicate Manoj Ghosh by recovering some gelatin detonators from an abandoned house. BJP alleges that despite knowing all the complaints, with the help of police, Trinamool-backed goons and stone traders are running explosive stores illegally in the district. The result was that as soon as the vote came, the discussion intensified in Bahadurpur village of Nalhati. It is said that there are many stone quarries in Nalhati area. Most of which do not have any government permission. However, illegal business is carried out by exploding the stones of the mine with gelatin and detonators.

Adhir filed a petition in the High Court, compensation should be given to the families of those killed in the violence during the panchayat elections