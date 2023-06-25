Big action in case of under-construction bridge collapse in Kishanganj, 4 officers suspended

Patna. NHAI has taken very seriously the case of sudden collapse of bridge being constructed near Ghori on Mechi river on NH 327 E in Kishanganj and has started its investigation. NHAI has taken major action in this matter. 4 officers associated with the construction of this bridge have been suspended. Awadhesh Kumar, regional manager of NHAI’s Bihar zone, has given this information. He told that the construction work of this bridge is being done by GR Infra Company. The cost of this under-construction bridge is close to 1500 crores. Now the bridge has started sinking, a team from Chennai is reaching the spot to investigate it, which will soon investigate and hand over the report. After which NHAI will take further action on the basis of the same report.

Six span bridge under construction

At present, 4 officers associated with the construction work of this bridge have been suspended with immediate effect. Here NHAI regional manager Awadhesh Kumar believes that there has been a big mistake somewhere. Due to this mistake, the bridge under construction has sunk. This bridge is being constructed near Gaurichak village under the widening project on National Highway 327 E between Bahadurganj to Thakurganj in Kishanganj. The construction work of a six-span bridge is going on over the Mechi river flowing through Kishanganj. One of it has sunk downstream in the Spain river. After the collapse of the bridge, questions have been raised on the quality of the construction work. The road is being widened between Galgaliya to Araria in Kishanganj, the bridge between the six spans has sunk.

The bridge was also demolished in Bhagalpur

Earlier, on June 4, the bridge being built on the Agwani Ghat of river Ganges in Sultanganj, Bihar, completely collapsed. It was being constructed at a cost of 1700 crores. SP Singla Company was constructing the bridge. After the investigation report of IIT Roorkee, the government has announced that it will be completely demolished and rebuilt. The construction company will have to bear the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge. Here, a petition was also filed in the Patna High Court in connection with the demolition of the bridge under construction on the river Ganga in Bhagalpur. After which, while hearing this petition, the High Court ordered the MD of the company that constructed the bridge to be present in the court.