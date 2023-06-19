Big action of Bihar ATS, PFI’s Mumtaz Ansari arrested from Tamil Nadu

Bihar News: Taking major action, Bihar ATS team has arrested PFI member Mumtaz Ansari from Tamil Nadu. It is being told that he was involved in anti-national activities and was absconding for several months. Bihar ATS has arrested the absconding member from Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. Mumtaz Ansari is a resident of Mahishi police station area of ​​East Champaran district. Bihar ATS team went to Tamil Nadu to arrest him. For the arrest, a camp was being held in Tamil Nadu for ten days. After this, it has now been arrested and handed over to the NIA.

ADG Headquarters Jitendra Singh Gangwar gave information

A PFI member has been arrested in FIR number 827/22 registered at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna. This case was registered in the month of July 2022. After this the NIA had taken over the case. The ATS team has taken action on the basis of special input. This arrest has been confirmed by ADG Headquarters Jitendra Singh Gangwar through a press conference.

Arrested from Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

It is said that Mumtaz had left Bihar after the case was registered in Phulwari Sharif. It has been arrested from Kannigai Pair village of Bariyapallam police station in Tiruvallur district, 30 km from Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The ATS team has arrested the PFI member after camping. He was arrested only after his identity was confirmed. Along with this, it has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency. More information about the arrested member is still being investigated.

