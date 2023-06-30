Big action of TCS in job scam, company banned six employees and 6 business associates firms

TCS Job Scam: Veteran IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has taken major action regarding the job scam. The company has banned 6 of its employees and 6 business associates firms. These employees were unfairly benefiting some recruitment companies in the recruitment of contract employees in TCS. Chairperson N Chandrasekaran gave this information at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 29 June.

Ongoing investigation against three more employees

Regarding the investigation, the chairman of the company said in the AGM, we found that 6 employees did not follow the ethical conduct. At the moment we cannot say what favors he got in return. But, it is certain that they acted in such a way that those firms got benefited. We have banned all those 6 employees and companies. Investigation is going on against three more employees.

Will take strict action in the matter: TCS Chairperson

The TCS chairperson said in his address, ethical conduct and integrity come before financial performance for any Tata group company. Every employee is expected to follow them. Whenever these are violated by any employee in the Tata Group, we take it very seriously. Strict action will be taken in this matter. Also, he said that the company will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Know how the matter came to light?

N Chandrasekaran said, in February-March this year, two whistle blowers drew attention to the matter. These whistle blowers complained to CEO K Krithivasan and COO Natarajan Ganapathy that some employees have shown favoritism and favors in the recruitment of Business Associates. Actually, TCS recruits people in two ways. One is from the hiring side, who recruit people for different departments. However, many times when people with particular skills are needed for a project, their hiring is done by business associate firms on a contract basis. In the complaints received by the company, it was written that some employees of the company are hiring people in their favor by working with some BA firms.