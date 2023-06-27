Big action of UP STF, criminal with reward of 1.25 lakh killed in encounter in Kaushambi, carbine-pistol recovered from the spot

Kausambi: Another prize criminal has been killed in an encounter with UP STF. The STF has killed Gufran, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh, in an encounter. There were 13 cases registered against Gufran in different police stations. This vicious criminal had been a challenge for the police for a long time.

It is being told that UP STF got information about Gufran’s presence near Samda Sugar Mill of Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district. After this the team reached the spot and laid siege to it. During this, Mo. Gufran was shot in an encounter with STF, he was taken to the hospital for treatment in an injured condition, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brajesh Srivastava told that a reward of Rs 1,25,000 was declared on Gufran. He was killed in an encounter at around 5 am on Tuesday.

It is being told that a 9 mm carbine, a 32 bore pistol and a motorcycle have been recovered from the encounter site. Many cases like murder, robbery, attempt to murder were registered against Gufran in different police stations. A reward of one lakh rupees was placed on Gufran by ADG Prayagraj.

UP Weather Update: Monsoon slows down in UP, humidity increases due to humidity, it will rain heavily from June 29

Along with this, a reward of 25 thousand was declared on Gufran by the Sultanpur police. There were 13 serious cases registered against Gufran in Pratapgarh, Sultanpur and other districts. A few months ago, in April, a jeweler was shot dead in Pratapgarh and a sensational robbery was carried out.

Its CCTV footage also came to the fore, in which it was confirmed that Gufran was the one who carried out the incident. The police were continuously raiding the possible hideouts in search of him, he was killed in an encounter on Tuesday when the location was found. Further action will be taken after Gufran’s postmortem is done.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVnEaEmu8rA) stf-gufran encounter