Big bad omen happened before the meeting of opposition unity in Patna, Sushil Modi disclosed

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s separation from the Grand Alliance is a big bad omen for the Patna meeting of opposition unity. First the date of the meeting was postponed, then everyday one or the other big leader started distancing himself from it. He said that Nitish Kumar had humiliated senior Dalit leader Manjhi and removed him from the post of Chief Minister after nine months and now pressure was being created for his party’s merger with JDU.

Not a single big leader joined the Grand Alliance in nine months

In his ongoing statement, Sushil Modi said that no self-respecting person can live with Nitish Kumar. Manjhi’s sidelining after RCP Singh and Upendra Kushwaha is not an ordinary event. He said that after the formation of the Grand Alliance government, not a single major party or leader joined it in the last nine months.

Many leaders refused to attend the meeting

Sushil Modi said that KCR, Naveen Patnaik, Mayawati, HD Kumaraswamy and Jaganmohan Reddy have already distanced themselves from Nitish Kumar’s opposition unity campaign. Now Omar Abdullah has also refused to attend the Patna meeting. He said that when TMC goons are attacking Congress workers in the civic elections in West Bengal, then what unity will Nitish Kumar be able to bring about between these two parties there?

Will attend the meeting

Let us inform that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Udd Thackeray, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23. Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will also attend the meeting.

Santosh Suman resigns from the post of minister

On the other hand, earlier on Tuesday, the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the national president of our party had resigned from the post of minister in the Bihar government. Santosh Suman met Vijay Chowdhary at his residence and submitted his resignation to him. Since then, many speculations have started in the political corridor of Bihar.

