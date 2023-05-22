Big blow in Bihar teacher recruitment! Degree holders of these subjects will not get a chance, know the whole thing

Bihar Teacher Recruitment Process (Bihar Teacher Recruitment) There is a big protest against the new rules. Now another link is going to be added to this protest. It is being told that under the new rules, technical degree holders have been excluded from the teacher recruitment process. it simply means that BBA, BCA B-TECH Degree holders will never be able to become teachers. However, now along with employed teachers, technical degree candidates have also started protesting against the rules. Technical degree holders say that like before they should also be given a chance.

Protest continues even after government order

Teachers employed by the government have also been warned about this. The government has ordered that if any teacher is involved in agitation or demonstration, disciplinary action will be taken against him. But, even after the order of the government, the teachers are agitating. It is being told that in the coming days, there will be a demonstration by the employed teachers on a larger scale. Let us tell you that the teachers who are recruited from the new rules will be given the status of state employees. Employed teachers will have to pass the exam to get the status of state worker and get increment. The teachers are opposing it.

BPSC will issue notification soon

Under the Teacher Recruitment Rules 2023, the examination is to be conducted by the BPSC for reinstatement. It will be necessary for every candidate to appear in this examination. It is being told that interview can also be taken along with the examination by the commission. According to the sources, the notification for the exam is likely to be released this month itself. After the release of the notification, many more things will be clear to the candidates. However, meanwhile the employed teachers have approached the High Court. In such a situation, there may be some delay in the process.