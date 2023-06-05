Big blow to Australia before WTC final, Josh Hazlewood out due to injury

Dubai, 04 June (HS). The Australia cricket team has suffered a major setback before the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Veteran fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the team due to injury. In his place, all-rounder Michael Neser has been included in the 15-man squad.

The ICC said on Sunday that the Event Technical Committee of the World Test Championship Final has approved the inclusion of Neser in the team. The final match of the ICC World Test Championship will be played between India and Australia on June 7. The match will be played at the Oval ground in London.

Both teams for WTC final

Indian Team- Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj , Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat. Standby players- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australian team

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc) , Mitchell Starc and David Warner. Standby players – Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw.