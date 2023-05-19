Big blow to Congress in Rajasthan, know how much loss can be caused by Subhash Maharia joining BJP

Rajasthan in this year assembly elections are about to happen. Before this, the difficulties of Congress are continuously increasing. Former Union Minister Subhash Maharia joined BJP in Jaipur in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. Let us tell you that in 2016, Subhash Mahariya had joined the Congress after getting angry with the BJP. Before leaving the Congress, he had made many allegations against the party.

After joining BJP, Mahariya said that he is very happy to come back to his family again. I have rejoined as a BJP worker. Whatever kind of responsibility will be given to me by the party, I will try to fulfill it. Let’s look at the political career of Subhash Maharia…

Subhash Mahariya has been MP for three consecutive terms

Subhash Maharia was born on 29 September 1957. He is BA pass. He has passed BA from SK College, Sikar. Subhash Maharia is a farmer, social worker and industrialist by profession who has a lot of influence in his field. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in the years 1998, 1999 and 2004. Mahariya was defeated by Hari Singh of Congress in the 1996 elections. In the very next election, he avenged this defeat from Hari Singh and lived up to the trust of the people. After this, MP was elected from here for three consecutive terms. After the defeat in the 2009 elections, the BJP did not field him in the 2014 elections, due to which he got angry and went to the Congress. From 2016, he joined the Congress. In 2019, he contested against the BJP on a Congress ticket.

BJP will change strategy for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after defeat in Karnataka? party will work on it

Recognition as a prominent Jat leader

Mahariya, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, has been identified as a prominent Jat leader. He has served as the National Vice President of BJP’s Kisan Morcha. Mahariya was elected to the Lok Sabha from 1998 and 1999, after which he served in the Union Minister of State for Rural Development till 2004. Elected to the Lok Sabha again in 2004, he was a member of the BJP National Executive in 2010. In 2011, he was given the post of National Vice President of Kisan Morcha by BJP.

Rajasthan: Former Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Subhash Maharia joins BJP in Jaipur in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. pic.twitter.com/SzzvixtEvl

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 19, 2023

