Big blow to Indian wrestlers in Asian Games, OCA may reject request to send names late

Asian Olympic Council May turn down Indian Olympic Association’s request for further extension of July 15 deadline to send names of Indian wrestling team for Asian Games. This means that the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestlers protesting against will have to give trials without preparation because they did not get time to practice due to prolonged protests.

AIOA had asked for time

The Asian Games are to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 and the IOA has to give the names of the players by July 15. The protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, wanted to prepare for the trials, which is why they requested the Sports Ministry to hold the trials in August. The IOA on Friday spoke to the OCA on behalf of the wrestlers. A source said that it would be difficult for the OCA to accept the IOA’s request.

Can not get time of 40-45 days

He said, ‘OCA has to see 45 countries in 40 sports disciplines in the Asian Games. In such a situation, it would be difficult for him to accept IOA’s request to extend the deadline for wrestling. Had it been a matter of four to five days, it could have been considered, but it is difficult to extend the deadline for 40-45 days. The source said that since the National Olympic Committee has made the request, the OCA will look into the matter. The source, however, said that the OCA does not want to get into the local politics of any country.