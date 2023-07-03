Big blow to opposition unity before 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar’s rebellion spoils the game

The political storm in Maharashtra has left the opposition unity shaken. Ajit Pawar Rebellion from NCP and joining NDA has spoiled the game of opposition unity. On the one hand, while all the opposition parties of the country are trying to unite on a single platform, on the other hand, Sharad Pawar’s party, which is considered to be an important link of the Grand Alliance, has split. His nephew Ajit Pawar rebelled against the party and became the deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde government.

Ajit Pawar staked claim on NCP

Ajit Pawar has staked his claim on NCP after becoming the Deputy CM in the Government of Maharashtra. He has claimed that he has more than 40 MLAs in his support. He has called himself the real NCP. Talking to the media, he said, we have supported the Maharashtra government with the party. He also claimed that the upcoming elections will be fought in the name of NCP only.

Sharad Pawar had to support Congress

The biggest reason behind Ajit Pawar joining NDA is said to be Sharad Pawar’s support to Congress. It is discussed that Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders were angry with Sharad Pawar’s move. It is also discussed that most of the NCP leaders did not want Rahul Gandhi to be made the candidate for the post of PM from the opposition parties. Along with this, many leaders of NCP already wanted to join BJP and Eknath Shinde government, but for this it was necessary to get Sharad Pawar’s green signal.

Jolt to opposition in Maharashtra

With Ajit Pawar joining the NDA, the possibility of a split in the NCP has increased. Ajit Pawar has staked claim on the party, then Sharad Pawar said that he will strengthen the party again. They have seen such revolts before also. Sharad Pawar may be talking about reviving the party, but nephew Ajit Pawar has given him such a blow this time, from which he will take a long time to recover. The opposition in Maharashtra has suffered a major setback due to this political storm. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats. If the NCP walks out of the opposition, then there will be news of great relief for the BJP. On the other hand, the opposition unity will get a big blow.