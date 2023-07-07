Big blow to Rahul Gandhi from Gujarat High Court, review petition rejected

Ahmedabad, 07 July (Hindustan Times). The defamation sentence awarded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case will remain intact. The Gujarat High Court in its judgment on Friday upheld the trial court’s two-year sentence. The High Court filed a review petition of Rahul.

On March 23, 2023, the Surat Sessions Court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years. After this, the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi was cancelled. Against this decision, on April 25, 2023, Rahul Gandhi filed a review petition in the Gujarat High Court. On May 2, the Gujarat High Court had reserved the verdict. On today’s decision, the Congress has said that it will appeal in the Supreme Court. Party leader Amit Chavda said that Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the voice of the people. Attempts have been made to suppress their voice in a dictatorial manner.

This is the whole matter: In 2019, at an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had said why all thieves have Modi as their surname. Rahul Gandhi said that “Why is the surname of Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi common? Why do all thieves have the surname Modi?” Against this remark, Gujarat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi filed a petition in the Surat Sessions Court, in which Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.