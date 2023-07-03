Big change in BSP organization Shamsuddin became the chief in charge of Bareilly zone know who got the responsibility

Bareilly : After the UP assembly elections 2022, the BSP has suffered a big political loss in the municipal elections 2023 as well. Apart from losing the mayor seat of Meerut and Aligarh Municipal Corporation, the performance of the party candidates in Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayats was not good. But now BSP chief Mayawati has made major changes in the organization before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The main zone incharge Shamsuddin Rain has been removed from Meerut and sent to Bareilly division.

Former state president Munkad Ali has been made the main zone in-charge of Meerut division. He is a resident of Kithor Nagar Panchayat of Meerut. So that victory can be registered on the Lok Sabha seats of Meerut division. Along with Shamsuddin Rain, chief zone incharge of Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts of Bareilly division, MPs Girish Chandra Jatav and Suraj Singh have also been given. Earlier, Naushad Ali, Rajkumar Gautam, and Pradeep Jatav were the chief zone incharges of Bareilly division. The body has been removed after a crushing defeat in the elections. Along with this, Jaipal Singh Advocate has once again been made the District President of Bareilly.

Rakshapal Nimesh of Badaun, Bhagwan Singh Gautam in Pilibhit and Udayveer Singh in Shahjahanpur have been given the responsibility of District President. In Bareilly, Jagdish Prasad (Babuji), Ajay Sagar, Sumer Singh Gautam, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Rishi Pal Singh Balmiki, Raj Babu Patel, Ramdas Kashyap, Dayashankar Maurya and Deendayal Gautam Advocate have been given the responsibility of one assembly each. All these have been made in-charge of the assembly.

Similarly, RP Tyagi, Gurudayal Bharti, Indrapal Singh, Atul Kashyap, Ravi Maurya and Neeraj Diwakar have been given the responsibility of 6 assemblies of Badaun district, while the responsibility of assembly of Pilibhit district has been given to Lalta Prasad Sagar, Ramcharan Sagar, Ganga Ram Sagar, Munna. Lal Kashyap, and the responsibility of the assemblies of Shahjahanpur district has been given to Dinesh Advocate, Santan Pal, Jaiveer Gautam, Rajesh Kashyap, Rajeev Gautam and Chandraketu Maurya.

He was made the main divisional in-charge

A, B, C, and D teams have been formed to strengthen the organization in Bareilly division. In Team-A, Laxmi Narayan Singh, and Omkar Singh have been given the responsibility of Bareilly district. In Team B, Jaipal Singh, and Dr. Kranti Kumar has been given the responsibility of Badaun, Rajeshwar Singh in C-Team, and Dr. Radheshyam Bharti for Shahjahanpur and Chandrashekhar Azad and Ramsnehi Gautam in D-Team for Pilibhit. All of them will take care of the party’s work in their respective districts. Along with this, Rajesh Sagar and Rajveer Singh Gautam will conduct all the party’s programs in Bareilly-Badaun. They have also got the title of chief zone in-charge of Bareilly division. Brahmaswaroop Sagar , and Vijay Verma has been given the responsibility of Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur. Both of them will complete the work of the party. Along with this, they will have the same status as the main zone in-charge in the organization.

He became the district secretary

BSP has appointed one district secretary from each assembly. In this, Satya Pal Gautam from Bahedi assembly of Bareilly, Indrapal Gautam from Mirganj, Arun Sagar from Bhojipura, Buddhasen Gaut from Nawabganj, Balak Ram Jayant Advocate from Faridpur reserved seat, Shyam Singh Sagar from Bithri Chainpur, Rohit Sagar from Bareilly city, Ved Prakash Balmiki from Bareilly Cantt, and Arvind Kumar from Amla assembly have been made secretaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar from Bisauli safe assembly of Badaun district, Satveer Singh from Sahaswan, Chaman Pal Gautam from Bilsi, Rum Singh from Badaun city, Jagdish Sharan from Shekhupur, Netrapal Sagar from Dataganj, Parameshwari Lal advocate from city assembly of Pilibhit district, Lalaram from Barkheda. , Ganesh Gautam from Puranpur reserved seat, Rajesh Sagar from Bisalpur, and Ajay Sagar from Katra assembly of Shahjahanpur district, Manish Gautam from Jalalabad, Jaspal Gautam from Tilhar, Dev Shankar Gautam from Puwayan reserved seat, Adesh Kumar advocate from Shahjahanpur city and Dadraul assembly. Pravesh Gautam has been given the responsibility of secretary.

Social engineering formula adopted in the assembly

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP has adopted the formula of social engineering in every assembly. Nine assembly constituencies in Bareilly district, 6 in Badaun, 4 in Pilibhit and 6 in Shahjahanpur have been given to Dalit (SC), backward (OBC), minority, upper caste (high caste) constituencies. One Dalit, one backward, one Muslim and one upper caste will be made office bearers on the four main posts of the committee of every Vidhansabha. So that the party can get benefit in the Lok Sabha.

Report Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

