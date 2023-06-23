Big change in the syllabus of UP Board, children will now read the biography of these 50 great men including Veer Savarkar

Major changes have been made in the syllabus of UP Board. Now children from class 9th to 12th will read the biography of Veer Savarkar. Along with this, the biographies of 50 other great men will also be read. In fact, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has included the life stories of 50 great men in the syllabus from class 9th to 12th. In which, along with the biography of Savarkar, the life story of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramakrishna Paramhans and other great men will be taught from this session in July.

Churning was going on in UP board for a long time

In fact, in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra released for the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP had promised to include the life stories of great men and freedom fighters in the educational curriculum. Regarding which churning was going on in the UP Board for a long time. However, now the consent has been received from the board. UP Board has released it on its website.

These great men joined the syllabus of class 9th

Biographies of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Veer Kunwar Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Vinoba Bhave, Birsa Munda, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Srinivasa Ramanujan and Jagadish Chandra Bose will be taught in class 9th syllabus.

These great men were included in the syllabus of class 10

On the other hand, biographies of Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Mangal Pandey, Khudi Ram Bose, Lokmanya Tilak, Thakur Roshan Singh, Sukhdev and Gopal Krishna Gokhale will be taught to the students in class 10th syllabus.

These great men joined the syllabus of class 11th and 12th

In class 11th students Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Ram Prasad Bismal, Shaheed- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, A-Azam Bhagat Singh, , Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahabir Jain, Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Arvind Ghosh Biographies of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Nana Saheb, Maharishi Patanjali and Sarojini Naidu will be read. Apart from this, Rani Laxmi Bai, Rabindranath Tagore, Guru Nanak Dev, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Rajguru, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Amar Shaheed Ganesh Shankar Vidyarti, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Maharana Pratap, Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, Panini, Aryabhatta, CV Raman and Biography of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam will be taught to the students.

