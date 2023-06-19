Big deal in aviation sector: Domestic airline Indigo places order for supply of 500 aircraft to Airbus

New Delhi : A big deal has been done in the Indian aviation sector on Monday. Domestic airline Indigo has placed an order for the supply of around 500 aircraft to Airbus. In a statement issued by Indigo, it has been said that this is the largest order placed for aircraft by any airline. Indigo said that the engine for these 500 aircraft will be selected over time. These will include A320 and A321 aircraft. The company said Airbus will deliver the ordered aircraft between 2030 and 2035. Only after that these aircraft will be included in Indigo’s fleet.

Indigo gave the biggest order

According to media reports, low-cost airline Indigo on Monday announced placing a firm order for the supply of 500 aircraft to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. This is the largest aircraft order given to Airbus by any airline. However, the details of the financial aspects of the deal are yet to be revealed.

Tata Group has also placed orders with Airbus and Boeing.

Let us tell you that earlier this year, Tata Group’s airline Air India had also placed an order for the supply of 470 aircraft jointly to Airbus and Boeing. Indigo currently has more than 300 aircraft in its fleet. Although, it had placed orders for 480 aircraft earlier as well, but they have not yet been supplied.

1000 aircraft in Indigo’s order book

IndiGo said in a statement that the airline’s orderbook has reached close to 1,000 aircraft with confirmed orders for an additional 500 aircraft for the period 2030 to 2035, which will be delivered over the next decade. IndiGo’s new aircraft order includes A320 Neo, A321 Neo and A321 XLR aircraft.