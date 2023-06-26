Big decision of Karnataka High Court: Grabbing testicles during a fight is not ‘attempt to murder’

Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court has given a major decision on Monday, saying that grabbing the testicles of another person during a quarrel cannot be called ‘attempt to murder’. The High Court’s ruling differs from the trial court’s order, which held the 38-year-old accused guilty of ‘causing grievous hurt’. The court reduced the sentence of seven years imprisonment given to the convict by the lower court to three years. The court said in its judgment that the accused had no intention to kill the victim and the injury to the victim was caused during a quarrel.

testicle clamp not intended to kill

The Karnataka High Court said that there was a fight between the accused and the complainant on the spot. During that quarrel, the accused tried to grab the testicles of the complainant. Therefore, it cannot be said that the accused came with the intention or preparation to commit murder. If he (the accused) had made preparation for murder or attempted to commit murder, he could have brought with him some deadly weapon for the purpose. The court said that the accused had caused serious injury to the victim and due to this the death of the victim could have happened, but that was not the intention of the accused.

Ovicle removed after operation

Justice K. Natarajan has said in his recent judgment that however, the accused decided to grab the vital part of the body ‘testicle’, which can cause death. (After this incident) the injured was taken to the hospital, where he was also operated upon and the testicle was removed, which is a serious wound. Therefore, in my view, it cannot be said that the accused had attempted murder with mala fide intention or preparation. The hurt caused by the accused would amount to an offense under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with causing hurt to an important ‘private part’ of the body.

There was a fight over dance in the Narasimhaswamy procession

The victim Omkarappa’s complaint states that he and others were dancing in front of the ‘Narasimhaswamy’ procession during the village fair, when the accused Parameshwarappa came there on a motorcycle and started quarreling. During the fight that followed, Parameshwarappa grabbed Omkarappa’s testicles, causing him serious injury. After the police inquiry and trial, the accused was convicted and sentenced. Parameswarappa, a resident of Mugalikatte village in Chikkamagaluru district, had approached the High Court challenging the trial court’s sentence in Chikkamagaluru. This incident is of 2010. Parameswarappa was convicted by the lower court in 2012, against which the appeal filed was disposed of by the High Court.