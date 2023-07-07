Big disclosure in Shahbad Dairy massacre, a few hours before the murder, the girl was raped

The things that are now coming to the fore in the murder of a teenager in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area have shocked everyone. A few hours before the murder, the news of having a physical relationship with him is coming to the fore. During the postmortem, FSL test was done on the samples taken from the girl’s body, after which this thing came to the fore. The police has given this information in the chargesheet filed in the court.

It has also been informed in the charge sheet that the DNA of the sample taken from the girl’s body does not match with the DNA of the accused Sahil, so the police have started looking for the person who raped the girl. Let us discuss here that on the night of May 28, the news of killing a teenager by stabbing her with a knife in Shahbad Dairy area made headlines in the country. After this, the police arrested the girl’s friend Sahil. He is currently in jail and the police has recently filed a charge sheet against him.

Police will conduct DNA test

According to the news going on in the media quoting the sources, the police will soon get the DNA test of some suspects done to solve this mystery. The suspects also include the youth who had been in contact with the teenager for the last few months. Not only this, among the suspects is also the youth with whom the teenager had a fight with Sahil on May 27.

stabbed more than 20 times

According to reports about the murder, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in North-West Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused allegedly stabbed her with a knife more than 20 times before crushing her to death with a stone.