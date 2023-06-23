Big forgery in MP, 71 teachers got jobs by submitting fake certificates, now action will be taken

The news of a very serious forgery has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh. It is known that a case has been registered against at least 71 teachers appointed in primary schools for fake disability and obtaining disability certificate in a fake way. Please tell that this incident is from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh and all these teachers were appointed under handicapped quota. Giving information about the incident, the police said that 71 newly appointed teachers had submitted certificates ranging from difficulty in hearing or seeing to being physically disabled.

Certificate issued from same hospital



Officials of the education department suspected the forgery when it came to light that out of 750 teachers selected under the disability quota, 450 have produced certificates issued by the Morena district hospital. Talking on the incident, District Education Officer Anup Kumar Pathak said that on the instructions of the Directorate of Public Education, Bhopal, the Morena Collector conducted an investigation and during the investigation, 71 out of 257 disability certificates were found to be fake or fake.

FIR registered



On the instructions of senior officers, an FIR was registered against all the 71 candidates at Kotwali police station, Morena. The police have registered a case against all of them under sections 420 (cheating), 419, 468 (forgery) and 471 of the IPC. Explaining further, the officials said that medical examination will be done again for all the candidates who have submitted the certificate from Morena District Hospital.