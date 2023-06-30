Big information about army recruitment rally in UP, youth will get chance to become Agniveer in these six districts

Army Agniveer Bharti Rally: Army recruitment rallies will be held at six places in Uttar Pradesh from July 20, 2023 to January 16, 2024, the Chief Secretary informed in a meeting here on Friday. According to a government statement issued here on Friday, under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, a meeting was held in connection with the army recruitment rally under the Agneepath scheme, in which all points were discussed.

Army recruitment will be organized in these districts

In his address, the Chief Secretary said that in the coming period from July 20, 2023 to January 16, 2024, army recruitment rally will be organized in the state’s Fatehgarh, Baraut, Lucknow, Agra, Amethi and Gorakhpur under Agniveer Yojana. He said that all the preparations should be completed well in time so that the youth coming for the army recruitment rally to be held in these districts do not face any kind of problem.

Instructions for proper arrangements in army recruitment sites

He said that the Kanwar Yatra is also starting during the recruitment rally, so law and order should be strengthened in the districts related to it, so that the Kanwar Yatra and the recruitment rally can be completed safely. He said that proper arrangements for electricity, water, cleanliness and toilets should be made along with accommodation, shelter etc. in the recruitment sites.

Great opportunity for youths waiting for recruitment

Let us tell you that this is a great opportunity for the youth waiting for army recruitment. On the other hand, clear instructions have been given by the Chief Secretary of UP that the youth should not face any kind of trouble at the recruitment sites, so be fully prepared for the arrangements.

Significantly, under the Agneepath scheme, youths in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years will be recruited for military service of their choice for four years. After this tenure, 25% of Agniveers will be retained and the remaining 75% will be allowed to return to civilian life.

