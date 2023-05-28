Big initiative of Bihar government, now this big facility will be available at Anganwadi center only, will not have to wander

Aadhaar of girls after birth at all Anganwadi centers in Bihar (Adhar Card) can be made comfortably. For this, the state government has issued guidelines to the Social Welfare Department a few months ago, so that Aadhaar can be made immediately after birth at the centers or with their cooperation and the girls can get the benefits of the scheme. For this, the Social Welfare Department has started preparations. First of all, the assistants of the center will help in creating the base of the beneficiaries. With this, the parents of the children will no longer have to wander.

This is the purpose of the plan

Under the scheme, the state government has implemented it to stop female feticide, birth of girls, registration and complete vaccination, increase in sex ratio, reduce girl child mortality rate, increase girl child education, reduce child marriage and reduce fertility rate. Have done. Girls are getting benefits from the scheme.

JDU President Lalan Singh targeted PM Modi for the inauguration of the new Parliament House, said – first patted the back and now ..

Now girls are getting this much amount

All the girls of the state are given the benefit of the scheme from birth till they complete their graduation. The benefit of the scheme is limited to two children of the family. Initially, under the scheme, there is a provision of giving a total of Rs 54,100 to a girl till graduation, but after partial amendment, instead of 10 thousand, 25 thousand rupees will be given to the unmarried inter pass girl and 50 thousand instead of 25 thousand to the graduate pass girl. provision has been made. Now there is a provision to give a total of Rs.94,100.

In this case you get benefit

There is a provision to give two thousand rupees in the bank account of the parents on the birth of a girl child and one thousand rupees in the bank account of the parents and guardian on completion of one year and Aadhaar registration.

benefited so many

The application and payment of the scheme is being taken from July 2020 through the e-Kanya portal. From zero till 2021-22, 731649 girls of one year, 82151 girls of one-two years have received benefits. In 2022-23, 315157 girls of one year from zero, 24891 girls of one to two years have been benefited.