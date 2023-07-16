Big Issue: Jharkhand’s electric crematoriums are getting ruined, the state government is also showing indifference

Big Issue in Jharkhand: In Jharkhand, electric crematoriums built by spending crores of rupees at various places are not being used. In other words, the electric crematorium scheme has failed in the entire state including the capital Ranchi. The electric crematoriums constructed in Ranchi along with Harmu and Namkum in other cities of the state are lying idle. On the one hand, the method of cremation is being adopted in foreign countries through various mediums, so that nature remains safe. But we are not able to use it even after having an option like electric crematorium. The government is also not able to make people aware, so that it can be encouraged among the people regarding its use. Due to this very less number of people are coming to the electric crematorium to burn the dead bodies. So they are proving useless

180 funerals take place in a month

Mukesh Verma, the administrator of Harmu Mukti Dham, told that at least five to six dead bodies are cremated regularly at the ghat. That is, around 180 dead bodies are cremated in a month. At the same time, on some day eight to 10 dead bodies also reach. Eight grooves have been prepared on the ghat, where the last rites of the dead body are completed, so that people don’t face any trouble. However, it takes three to four hours for a dead body to burn completely. In such a situation, people do not have to wait, for this the construction of Swarg Dham has been completed on the banks of Harmu river. There is an arrangement for the last rites of four dead bodies together.

Connection of Harmu crematorium was cut due to outstanding bill

If we talk about Ranchi, then due to the outstanding bill, the electricity connection was cut in the crematorium located in Harmu. After that, the crematorium was used for a few days using gas. In view of the fear of infection even during the Corona period, some dead bodies were burnt in electric crematoriums. Then the administration urged the Marwari Sahayak Samiti to renovate the electric crematorium at Harmu. In May 2020, a trial was conducted with the unclaimed dead body brought from RIMS. But even after that people are not becoming aware about burning the dead bodies here. Due to the high cost of construction of electric crematoriums, repairs are also not being done. No organization is found to run them.

State government’s new scheme, construction going on in 16 bodies

Even after the failure of the electric crematorium scheme in Ranchi and Dhanbad, the state government has made plans to construct electric crematoriums in all the cities. Construction of electric crematoria has been started in 16 municipal bodies. This includes Dhanbad, Chas, Koderma, Giridih, Adityapur, Chaibasa, Seraikela, Jugsalai, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, Dumka and Godda. Rs 47.13 crore will be spent on the construction of proposed electric crematoria in all these cities. JUDCO has prepared a single model for all the crematoriums. Municipal bodies have been asked to find land for the construction of crematoriums. The construction of a crematorium will cost about three crore rupees. The construction work will be done with the funds of the 15th Finance Commission. The crematoriums will be gas fired.

Electric crematoriums in Ranchi were locked for 11 years, thieves had taken away the equipment

In the year 2008-09, RRDA had constructed two electric crematoriums in the city at a cost of three crores. In this, one crematorium was constructed at Harmu Muktidham and the other at Namkum Ghaghra. But here no one was ready to burn the dead bodies of their relatives. Finally it was inaugurated by bringing six unclaimed dead bodies from RIMS. The unclaimed body got burnt here. But even after that no one used to bring dead bodies of relatives due to lack of awareness. As a result, after a few days, the lock got hanged here. The crematoriums remained closed for 11 years due to lock hanging and non-maintenance by RRDA. As a result, the thieves uprooted the windows and doors along with all the iron equipments installed in both these buildings.

Marwari Sahayak Samiti took the responsibility in the year 2020: In the year 2020-21, Corona knocked in the country. Then the administration urged the Marwari Sahayak Samiti to renovate the electric crematorium at Harmu. The people of the committee came forward to improve it, but the people did not take interest.

condition of coal mine

A state-of-the-art electric crematorium has been built at Mohalbani Muktidham in Jharia of Koyalanchal Dhanbad at a cost of 1.56 crores. It was commissioned on 5 April 2023 in the presence of Dhanbad’s Municipal Commissioner Satyendra Kumar. But till date only 19 bodies have been disposed of. The main reason for this is the lack of awareness among the people.

People are not becoming aware: Sandeep Thakur and Ashok Bauri, non-corporation workers working in the crematorium, told that they also try to prepare the people who come to perform the last rites at Mohalbani cremation ground. But people are not ready. The personnel told that two dead bodies were successfully disposed of and testing was done in the crematorium. But the crematorium was closed for about one and a half months due to non-fixation of the fee for burning the dead body. The crematorium has been running regularly since the fee for cremation has been fixed by the Corporation.

Simdega: Construction of crematorium incomplete even after one year

Electric crematorium is being constructed by JUDCO at Saldega in Simdega. But even after one year the work here is incomplete. Till now there is no chimney in the crematorium. The floor is unfinished. Nothing has been done outside the crematorium. The cremation ground located at Ghorbahar in the urban area is without facilities. About 11 years back, a platform was made by the city council to burn the dead body. The dead body was burnt on this platform. But, about two years ago the iron structure installed in the platform was stolen. Since then it has not been fixed.

Ramgarh: Trial happened months ago, lock hanged again

An electric crematorium has been constructed by the district administration with the DMFT fund near the cremation site operated by Muktidham Sanstha Ramgarh on the Damodar river ghat. The testing of the newly constructed electric crematorium has also been done several months back. But till date it has not been started. Even now the last rites of the dead bodies are done at the Muktidham operated crematorium only.

Palamu: Two electric crematoriums built, but could not start

Two electric crematoriums have been built in Medininagar, but they could not be started due to technical reasons. By the way, arrangements have been made at three places for the last rites of the dead bodies in the city. For the convenience of the people, the corporation also arranges wood for the last rites. Harishchandra Ghat is situated on the bank of Koyal river. Prominent people of the city have specially contributed to organize the cremation ground on the banks of Koyal river located in Ward No. 27 Pahadi Mohalla of the city.

Here, thousands of tons of wood are burning daily in the funeral

5000 kilos of wood turns into ashes when 100 dead bodies are cremated every day across the state

350 to 500 kg of wood is required for the cremation of an ordinary person.

The damage caused to the environment by cremation on wood

350 to 500 kg of wood is required for the cremation of an ordinary person. In this regard, Sachin Kumar working at Ketari Bagan Ghat told that if a man is lean, then he consumes nine manas, which means 360 kg of wood, while if the man is fat, then it takes 12-13 manas, which means 480 to 520 kg of wood. it occurs. Suppose that on an average, 100 dead bodies are cremated every day across the state. That is, more than five thousand kilos of wood is burnt every day to perform the last rites of the dead body. It is dangerous for the environment.

Gumla: Electric crematorium building ready, chimney and shed could not be installed

The electric crematorium is under construction for two years at the cremation ground located on Palkot Road in Gumla city. Presently the building has been completed. But chimney and shed could not be installed in it. There is no shutter in the entrance of the building. The said building is being constructed through JUDCO at a cost of three crores. Whose construction work is being done by Gupta Construction Ranchi. In this regard, Munshi, who is supervising the construction, said that its construction will be completed by the last week of August. He told that there will be a waiting room, a toilet and an office in the big building. A staff room has been made just next to it. People present at the cremation can sit in the waiting room. The dead body will be cremated through the generator. The construction company has built electric crematoriums at Chatra, Koderma, Latehar, Simdega, Lohardaga, Tata, Chas and Khunti.

People of Parsi community are changing the way of funeral

Due to the decreasing population of vultures, the Parsi community has also had to change the methods of cremation of dead bodies. After the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident, there was a lot of discussion on this issue along with his last rites. There has been a tradition of leaving the dead bodies of the people of the Parsi community at the ‘Tower of Silence’, where vultures eat these dead bodies. But now due to the decrease in the number of vultures, there are changes in the methods of funeral. In fact, since the year 2015, there has been a change in the method of cremation in the Parsi community and many cases of cremation through electric crematorium have come to the fore in Mumbai. After completing the prescribed rituals of Zoroastrianism, the body is handed over to the electric machine. The same was seen during the funeral of businessman Cyrus Mistry after his death.

