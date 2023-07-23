Big news for fans, when will Rishabh Pant return to Team India, know here

Rishabh Pant

Indian Cricket Team And great news has come out for the fans. Actually, India’s star wicket-keeper batsman became a victim of a car accident last year. Rishabh Pant Recovering fast. Now big updates are coming out regarding his recovery and return to the Indian team. Giving an update on Pant’s return, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said that he is making a fast recovery and has started practicing wicketkeeping along with batting in the nets.

Talking to InsideSport, a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India told that Rishabh Pant can be seen with the Indian team on the 2024 tour against England. A BCCI source said that perhaps, a real target for Pant would be the five-Test home series against England in January-February next year.

Rishabh Pant played the last match for the Indian team in December 2022. In such a situation, if Pant returns in the Test series against England, then he will return after a long wait of one year.

Rishabh Pant is currently rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Fans are very happy to see his fast recovery. BCCI wants to include Pant in Team India before the ODI World Cup. However, it is believed that such haste is not right in view of Pant’s recovery. In such a situation, Ishaan Kishan or KL Rahul can be seen playing for Team India as a wicket-keeper batsman in place of Pant during the World Cup.

Let us tell you that Rishabh Pant had become a victim of a serious car accident in December 2022 last year. Pant was going from Delhi to his home in Roorkee that day. Pant had to undergo several surgeries after this accident. After the injury in the accident, it seemed that Pant’s return to the cricket field is now very difficult. However, Pant did not lose courage and focused on speedy recovery. Pant has started practicing again on the basis of his willpower.

