Big police action against sand mafia in Bihar, 25 trucks seized, 26 sand mafia arrested

In Bihta, adjacent to Patna, late on Monday night, the district mining and police took major action against the sand mafia. During this, 26 sand mafia including 25 trucks and one tractor have been arrested for sand overloading. This action of the police created a stir among the sand mafia. Many people escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

Continuous action against sand mafia

It may be known that last month, women officials of the District Mining Department, who had gone to raid against the sand mafia, were attacked by the sand mafia. Since the attack, the District Mining Department team is continuously taking action against the sand mafia, but still the sand mafia is not desisting from illegal mining and overloading.

26 people were arrested

Police Station President Pramod Kumar told that action was taken late night regarding illegal sand loading and mining. 26 people have been arrested from different places of the police station area. So 25 trucks and one tractor have been seized. A fine of lakhs of rupees will be imposed on all the seized vehicles by the District Mining Department. Along with this, action will also be taken against the owners of the vehicle including the driver.

Illegal sand laden tractor seized in Amba, driver absconding

The police of Amba police station of Aurangabad district seized an illegal sand-laden tractor on Tuesday morning near Ganghar village of the police station area. However, on seeing the patrolling vehicle of the police, the tractor driver fled leaving the tractor. This action has been taken by SI Santosh Kumar Singh. Police Station President Ramesh Kumar Singh told that on the basis of secret information to the police a team was formed and a raid was conducted in Batane river. During this, illegal sand laden tractor was seized from the said site. The tractor was seized and brought to the police station and its information has been given to the mining department. An FIR has been lodged in the police station by the mining officer who reached on the information of the police.