big question in front of congress who will be the candidate from rae bareilly lok sabha seat rjl | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big question before Congress

Loksabha Election 2024: Preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh. In this sequence, final touches are being given to the election preparations for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. Even though there is about a year left for the elections, but all the political parties are trying to create wind in their favor. Till now, Rae Bareli has been considered a Congress bastion. Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi is the MP from here. Sonia has won this seat with a big margin in the last 4 Lok Sabha elections. Even though in the assembly elections, the voter here is seen standing in other parties as well, but during the Lok Sabha elections, the wind becomes in favor of the Congress. This is the reason why Sonia Gandhi has been continuously winning this seat.