Big rail accident averted in Bhadrak due to prudence of railway employees, boulder was stuck between interlock

Odisha People had not yet recovered from the shock of the horrific train accident in Balasore that another train accident happened in Bhadrak. In fact, a possible train accident was averted due to the presence of mind and agility of a railway employee at Mandgi Road station under Bhandaripokhari police limits.

The boulder was stuck between the interlocks

According to the source, a boulder was stuck in the middle of the interlock at Mandgi Road station. It was enough to derail the train. Had it been so, the pictures would have been completely different. However, a railway employee saw it and alerted the concerned authorities. The boulder was removed in no time.

case being investigated

In this regard, the station management has lodged a complaint with the RPF. The matter is being investigated and it is being ascertained as to how the boulder got stuck between the interlocks.

Four days after the Balasore train accident, at least six laborers were killed and two others were seriously injured after being mowed down by a goods train at Odisha’s Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station on Wednesday.

Workers were avoiding the rain by sitting under the goods train

The laborers had taken shelter under the standing goods train to avoid the heavy rain, when suddenly the goods train started moving without engine and the laborers did not get a chance to get out from under it and died. Two were injured in the accident.

288 people died in the Balasore train accident, while more than 1100 people were injured.

Significantly, in Balasore, Odisha, the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train standing on the loop line on June 2, causing most of the coaches of the Coromandel Express to derail. At the same time, some coaches of the high-speed Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express passing through there collided with the coaches of the Coromandel Express and derailed.