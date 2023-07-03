Big rail accident averted in Bihar, Pawan Express ran 10 km on broken wheel, passengers stopped by chain pulling

The Pawan Express going from Darbhanga in Bihar to Mumbai via Muzaffarpur survived a major accident. The wheel of the sleeper coach of the train broke. Even after this, the train kept running for about 10 km. However, the passengers acted sensibly, after which the train was stopped by pulling the chain. After this, there was an atmosphere of chaos for about four hours. Passengers told that after the departure of the train from Muzaffarpur, a strange sound started coming. Which started getting faster as the speed of the train increased. After this, the train was stopped at Bhagwanpur station. There it was found that the wheel of S 11 bogie was broken.

The guard of the train informed the control

It is being told that 11062 Pawan Express going from Jaynagar to Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6:09 pm after crossing Kudhani station in the train, there was a loud sound and the train became unbalanced. Loco pilot reduced the speed of the train. Slowly the train was stopped by taking it to Bhagwanpur station. During investigation, it was found that the wheel flange of S-11 bogie was broken. The guard informed the control about this. As soon as the information was received, the passengers started an uproar. Murli Manohar Prasad, ADRM of Sonpur Mandal, Muzaffarpur CDO Mahesh Kumar and RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav reached in a hurry. The railwaymen understood the passengers and pacified them.

The train was dispatched by installing an additional coach

After the commotion of the passengers subsided, an additional coach was sent from Muzaffarpur Junction to Bhagwanpur station after 9 pm. Which was added to Pawan’s rack and the passengers of S-11 were seated and sent to Mumbai. The damaged coach was brought to Muzaffarpur for investigation. It is said that the train was overloaded when the wheel flange broke. However, due to the vigilance of the loco pilot and guard, a major accident was averted. Sonpur Mandal’s DRM Neelmani has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Said that accountability will be fixed after review.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4JxzQDmgMg)