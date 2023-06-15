Big rail accident averted on Patna-Jhajha railway line

A major accident was averted between Fatuha-Khusrupur on the Patna-Jhajha railway section of Danapur Railway Division. In fact, on Thursday evening at around 6:35 pm, the goods train was passing through Fatuha station. The panel (iron rail track) was loaded on the goods train. As the train moved ahead from Buddhadev Chak Yadav Nagar halt between Fatuha and Khusrupur railway station, the goods train laden derailed and came between the up and down track near the shunting engine passing through the next compartment. The speed of the train was so high that the rail track fell and sank into the ground. As soon as the information about the accident was received, Danapur Control immediately stopped the operation of all the trains. Due to this incident, the operation of trains was disrupted for about four hours. Many trains were standing everywhere. The passengers had to face a lot of trouble.

driver applied emergency brake

The driver driving the goods train applied emergency brake after seeing the panel (rail track) falling down. Due to stoppage of the goods train, the operation of the trains was disrupted. Operations started on the up line at 9.05 pm and down line at 10:27 pm. This also affected the trains going from Patna Junction to Fatuha. Due to this, Brahmaputra Mail and Patna Jhajha EMU were stuck in Fatuha for more than three hours.

Rescue team reached after an hour

An hour after the incident, the rescue team from Danapur reached the spot and cut the panel coming out from the compartment to the engine with a gas cutter. First of all, the Madhupur Baijnath Anand Vihar train standing at Khusrupur was removed from the up line at 9:05 am from this track. At the same time, the goods train stuck on the down track was sent to Bakhtiyarpur at 9.45. Railway sweepers and officers including Danapur ADRM, PWI Nagendra Kumar, Fatuha RPF Inspector Rakesh Kumar and Fatuha Station Master were present on the occasion.

These trains were affected

22405 Garib Rath Express – Stopped between Salempurahra and Karonta station. the train was delayed by four hours

22465 Humsafar Express – stranded at Bankaghat station. This train left late by 5 hours 04 minutes.

12369 Kumbh Express-Standed near Kiul station. Reached Patna late by 1:30 hours

18623 Hatia-Patna Express was delayed by 1 hour 32 minutes.

12315 ANANYA EXPRESS was delayed by 30 minutes.

Apart from this, the operation of Jhajha-Patna up and down passenger trains was also affected.

